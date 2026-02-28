Linkhome Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LHAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Linkhome Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LHAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 291,601 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the January 29th total of 182,404 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,139 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 548,139 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Linkhome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHAI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Linkhome during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linkhome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Linkhome in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linkhome in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Linkhome during the 4th quarter worth $175,000.
Linkhome is an artificial intelligence-driven property technology company. By using HomeGPT, a Linkhome-developed real estate artificial intelligence model, combined with financial innovation and in conjunction with our dedicated team of agents, we have made significant and cost-effective improvements to the business model of buying and selling homes. Through our subsidiaries, we operate an artificial intelligence real estate platform with the goal of providing customers with end-to-end real estate solutions and services, initially comprising real estate brokerage services, Cash Offer, and other services like property rental management and home renovation.
