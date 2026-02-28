Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) Short Interest Update

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,448,554 shares, an increase of 141.4% from the January 29th total of 3,085,617 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,999,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 19.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 19.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,999,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jet.AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JTAI traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,688,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,272,472. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Jet.AI has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Get Jet.AI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jet.AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jet.AI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Jet.AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

