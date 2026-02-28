IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,208 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the January 29th total of 2,608 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IF Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in IF Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in IF Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IF Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IF Bancorp by 35.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

IROQ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. IF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 10.80%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IF Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans.

