Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and traded as low as $72.60. Invesco Water Resources ETF shares last traded at $73.52, with a volume of 72,667 shares traded.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thryve Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,812,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 117,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,804,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,232.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 230,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. The Fund invests in the sector such, such as industrials, utilities, healthcare, information technology and materials.

