MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) Short Interest Update

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,174 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the January 29th total of 4,105 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,486 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,486 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MFICL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $25.85.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ: MFICL) is an externally managed business development company that provides customized financing solutions to privately held, lower middle-market companies in the United States. The company has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is advised by MidCap Financial LLC, a specialized private credit investment firm.

The firm’s investment strategy centers on debt and equity financings, including senior secured loans, unitranche structures, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

