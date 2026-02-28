Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as high as C$2.20. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 10,600 shares traded.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Up 9.3%

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.09.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Burcon NutraScience had a negative return on equity of 185.21% and a negative net margin of 1,758.62%.The business had revenue of C$0.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.000341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins. With over 285 issued patents and more than 250 additional patent applications, that have been developed over a span of more than twenty years, Burcon has grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application, and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation was established in a joint venture by Burcon and three veteran food industry executives.

