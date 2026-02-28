Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,112 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the January 29th total of 23,728 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of METD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 402,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,120. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.
Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METD was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
