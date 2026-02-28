Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,112 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the January 29th total of 23,728 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of METD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 402,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,120. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth $179,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,000.

The Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (METD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METD was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

