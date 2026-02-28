Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.17 and traded as low as GBX 71.40. Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 73.37, with a volume of 34,926 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £120.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, insider Fiona Dawson bought 756 shares of Kerry Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,515 per share, for a total transaction of £49,253.40. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

