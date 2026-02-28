Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.70 and traded as high as GBX 200.18. Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 199.20, with a volume of 557,169 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PFD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Shore Capital Group restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 182.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 182.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47.

In related news, insider Alex Whitehouse bought 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 85 per share, with a total value of £3,188.35. Also, insider Duncan Leggett bought 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 85 per share, with a total value of £3,188.35. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

