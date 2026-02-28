Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.58 and traded as high as $71.42. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $71.41, with a volume of 64,450 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%.
Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Canadian Dollars. The Bank of New York Mellon serves as the Trustee. The Trust’s sponsor is Rydex Specialized Products LLC, which is doing business as Rydex Investments.
