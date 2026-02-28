Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.58 and traded as high as $71.42. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $71.41, with a volume of 64,450 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 45.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 88,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Canadian Dollars. The Bank of New York Mellon serves as the Trustee. The Trust’s sponsor is Rydex Specialized Products LLC, which is doing business as Rydex Investments.

