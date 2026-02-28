Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,442 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the January 29th total of 10,090 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nortech Systems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nortech Systems currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Nortech Systems Price Performance
Nortech Systems Company Profile
Nortech Systems, Inc is a specialized engineering and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces custom gas distribution and control solutions. Its core offerings include cryogenic valves and regulators, gas distribution panels and manifolds, and precision instrumentation for monitoring and controlling the delivery of industrial, specialty and medical gases. The company leverages in-house engineering, machining and assembly capabilities to tailor products to the exact specifications of its customers.
In addition to its mechanical product lines, Nortech Systems provides electronic monitoring and control systems.
