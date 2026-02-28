Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,442 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the January 29th total of 10,090 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nortech Systems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nortech Systems currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Price Performance

Nortech Systems Company Profile

NASDAQ NSYS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.25. 1,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 million and a PE ratio of -9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

(Get Free Report)

Nortech Systems, Inc is a specialized engineering and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces custom gas distribution and control solutions. Its core offerings include cryogenic valves and regulators, gas distribution panels and manifolds, and precision instrumentation for monitoring and controlling the delivery of industrial, specialty and medical gases. The company leverages in-house engineering, machining and assembly capabilities to tailor products to the exact specifications of its customers.

In addition to its mechanical product lines, Nortech Systems provides electronic monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.