Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.64 and traded as high as GBX 240. Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 237.93, with a volume of 746,032 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on KIE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.67.
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports’ infrastructure and ports’ businesses.
Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors.
Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.
