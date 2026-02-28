OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Short Interest Up 146.1% in February

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,488,993 shares, an increase of 146.1% from the January 29th total of 3,449,347 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,710,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,710,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OneStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. 6,088,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,982. OneStream has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Get OneStream alerts:

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.The firm had revenue of $163.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. OneStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that OneStream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneStream

Institutional Trading of OneStream

In related news, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 990,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,945.06. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Pamela Mcintyre sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $153,387.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,612.26. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 236,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,682 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OneStream during the 2nd quarter worth $179,524,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of OneStream by 9,577.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,989,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,548 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in OneStream by 44.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,266,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in OneStream in the second quarter worth about $35,882,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OS shares. Capital One Financial set a $24.00 price objective on OneStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of OneStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OS

Key Stories Impacting OneStream

Here are the key news stories impacting OneStream this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat expectations — OneStream reported $0.12 EPS vs. a $0.05 consensus and revenue of $163.7M (up 23.6% year?over?year), results that point to accelerating top?line momentum and likely explain buying interest. Onestream (OS) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q4 earnings and revenue beat expectations — OneStream reported $0.12 EPS vs. a $0.05 consensus and revenue of $163.7M (up 23.6% year?over?year), results that point to accelerating top?line momentum and likely explain buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Company press release and investor materials provide detail and guidance context — full Q4 and FY2025 results and the slide deck are available for modeling and confirm the beats cited by analysts. OneStream Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Company press release and investor materials provide detail and guidance context — full Q4 and FY2025 results and the slide deck are available for modeling and confirm the beats cited by analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains cautious — BTIG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on OneStream, keeping sell?side sentiment from turning uniformly positive despite the beat. BTIG Research Rating Note

Analyst coverage remains cautious — BTIG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on OneStream, keeping sell?side sentiment from turning uniformly positive despite the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper metric analysis available — follow?up pieces dig into key metrics vs. estimates (useful for updating revenue/FCF and margin models). These analyses help investors parse quality of growth versus one?time items. Onestream (OS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Deeper metric analysis available — follow?up pieces dig into key metrics vs. estimates (useful for updating revenue/FCF and margin models). These analyses help investors parse quality of growth versus one?time items. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder law firm probe into the proposed buyout — Kaskela Law announced an investigation into whether the buyout price is fair to shareholders, introducing potential legal/negotiation risk around the takeover price and timeline. This could cap upside or pressure the stock if uncertainty persists. Kaskela Law Investigation Notice

OneStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.