Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 626.30 and traded as high as GBX 715. Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 702, with a volume of 606,910 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 700 to GBX 750 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 720 to GBX 712 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 689.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 660.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 626.92.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products.

