Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Shares Down 18.5% – Should You Sell?

Frontier Developments plc (OTC:FRRDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontier Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

