Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 211.45 and traded as low as GBX 205.75. Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 208.88, with a volume of 844,930 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 215 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £923.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 206 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 211.35.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pets at Home Group Plc will post 22.67844 EPS for the current year.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners. We’ll help owners select the right food for their pet with nutrition consultations, help test the water is safe for their fish tank before new fish are introduced, and help socialise a new puppy with socilaisation and training classes – and much more.

