Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 275,589 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the January 29th total of 163,120 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 180,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 227,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6817 per share. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.8%.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFGP. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,643,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,409,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,781,000 after buying an additional 783,133 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,612,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,020,000. Finally, Maseco LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 3,388,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,266,000 after acquiring an additional 262,209 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

