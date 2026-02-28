Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.50 and last traded at GBX 63.48. Approximately 31,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 44,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.25.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of £49.91 million, a P/E ratio of 55.84 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.25.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

