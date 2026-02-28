SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.22. Approximately 15,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 24,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.16.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SGI Enhanced Nasdaq 100 ETF (QXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of Nasdaq-listed companies while employing a put-and-call options writing strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from selling short-term options against broad market indices QXQ was launched on Jun 14, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.