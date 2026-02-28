T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:TMED) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:TMED – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 3,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.

T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 54.0%.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF

T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF by 210.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 20,189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $243,000.

The T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF (TMED) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on health care equity. TMED is an actively managed ETF, aiming to outperform its respective sector index TMED was launched on Jun 11, 2025 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.

