T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:TMED) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:TMED – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $30.26. Approximately 3,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.
T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $18.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45.
T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 54.0%.
Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF
T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF Company Profile
The T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF (TMED) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on health care equity. TMED is an actively managed ETF, aiming to outperform its respective sector index TMED was launched on Jun 11, 2025 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.