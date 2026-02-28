Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR) Short Interest Update

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IGTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 647 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the January 29th total of 244 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 39,972 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGTR remained flat at $30.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515. Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.2241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

The Innovator Gradient Tactical Rotation Strategy ETF (IGTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global BMI – USD index. The fund is an actively managed fund that uses a proprietary, rules-based approach to toggle investments among various equity markets and cash. The funds tactical strategy determines investments based on momentum. IGTR was launched on Nov 17, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

