Cal Redwood Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRAQ) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRAQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 509,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 457% from the average session volume of 91,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Cal Redwood Acquisition in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Cal Redwood Acquisition by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 978,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal Redwood Acquisition by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal Redwood Acquisition by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cal Redwood Acquisition by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 545,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 76,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal Redwood Acquisition by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 441,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 364,040 shares during the last quarter.

We are a blank check company incorporated on January 7, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

