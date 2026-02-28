Cal Redwood Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRAQ) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Cal Redwood Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRAQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 509,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 457% from the average session volume of 91,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Cal Redwood Acquisition in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRAQ
Cal Redwood Acquisition Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Cal Redwood Acquisition
About Cal Redwood Acquisition
We are a blank check company incorporated on January 7, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cal Redwood Acquisition
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Cal Redwood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal Redwood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.