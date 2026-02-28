K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II (NASDAQ:KFIIU) Trading Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II (NASDAQ:KFIIU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.
Institutional Trading of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II by 610.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in the 1st quarter worth $5,042,000.
K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Company Profile
K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II is a Delaware?incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker KFIIU. As a blank check vehicle, the company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The SPAC structure allows K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II to raise capital through an initial public offering and to hold the proceeds in a trust account until a suitable merger partner is identified.
The company’s investment strategy focuses on identifying companies with strong growth potential, primarily in sectors such as technology, healthcare, business services and industrials.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.