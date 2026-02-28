K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II (NASDAQ:KFIIU) Trading Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II (NASDAQ:KFIIU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Get K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II by 610.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in the 1st quarter worth $5,042,000.

K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Company Profile

K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II is a Delaware?incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker KFIIU. As a blank check vehicle, the company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The SPAC structure allows K&F Growth Acquisition Corp. II to raise capital through an initial public offering and to hold the proceeds in a trust account until a suitable merger partner is identified.

The company’s investment strategy focuses on identifying companies with strong growth potential, primarily in sectors such as technology, healthcare, business services and industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.