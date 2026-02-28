Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Regis Corp (NASDAQ:RGS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 1,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Regis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a market cap of $57.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Regis (NASDAQ:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regis had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 50.79%.The company had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter.

About Regis

Regis (NASDAQ: RGS) is a company that owns, operates and franchises a portfolio of hair salon and beauty service brands. Its business centers on providing haircutting, styling, coloring and other salon services through both company-owned and franchised locations. The company’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in the haircut and salon market that serve a range of customer segments from value-focused walk-in haircuts to full-service salon experiences.

Regis generates revenue through salon operations, franchise fees and the sale of professional hair-care products and retail items.

