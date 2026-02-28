Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Regis Corp (NASDAQ:RGS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 1,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on RGS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Regis
Regis Price Performance
Regis (NASDAQ:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regis had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 50.79%.The company had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter.
About Regis
Regis (NASDAQ: RGS) is a company that owns, operates and franchises a portfolio of hair salon and beauty service brands. Its business centers on providing haircutting, styling, coloring and other salon services through both company-owned and franchised locations. The company’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in the haircut and salon market that serve a range of customer segments from value-focused walk-in haircuts to full-service salon experiences.
Regis generates revenue through salon operations, franchise fees and the sale of professional hair-care products and retail items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regis
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.