VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Short Interest Up 170.5% in February

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,463 shares, a growth of 170.5% from the January 29th total of 15,699 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Green Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRNB. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,411. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $168.98 million, a PE ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 0.24.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. VanEck Green Bond ETF’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

