Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Decreases By 61.5%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,432 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the January 29th total of 66,042 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,869 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 125,869 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GOFPY traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.29. 82,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.76. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 52 week low of C$8.64 and a 52 week high of C$12.12.

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments. It holds rights to conduct, manage, organize, and operate numerical lottery games, betting games, passive and instant lotteries, VLTs, and terrestrial and online horseracing mutual betting.

