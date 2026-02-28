Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,466,525 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the January 29th total of 1,351,651 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 853,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 853,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.41. 529,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel first-in-class drugs that target the nuclear export protein XPO1. The company’s lead product, selinexor (marketed as XPOVIO), is an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound approved for treatment of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to selinexor, Karyopharm’s pipeline includes second-generation SINE compounds and combination studies in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has built a research platform around modulation of nuclear export pathways.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.