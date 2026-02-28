PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,518 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the January 29th total of 4,159 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,831 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 89,831 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:PNI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.18. 19,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,674. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PNI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from both federal and New York State income taxes. The fund is managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), a global fixed income investment firm. PNI invests primarily in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of the state of New York, its municipalities and related public authorities.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed with a focus on New York state general obligation and revenue bonds, including transportation, education, healthcare and utility-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.