Industrias Peñoles (IPOAF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.9510 per share and revenue of $38.1796 billion for the quarter.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Up 10.3%

Shares of IPOAF stock traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.50. 5,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440. Industrias Peñoles has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V. (OTCMKTS: IPOAF) is a Mexico-based mining and metals company specializing in the exploration, extraction and processing of non-ferrous metals. The company’s core activities encompass the mining of silver, gold, copper, zinc and lead ores, as well as the operation of smelting and refining facilities that produce high-purity metals for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. Peñoles is widely recognized as one of the largest primary silver producers globally and maintains integrated production capabilities from mine to market.

Peñoles operates a diversified portfolio of mines and metallurgical complexes largely concentrated in Mexico, with additional exploration projects and partnerships in Latin America.

