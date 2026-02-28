HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €84.00 and last traded at €84.10. 6,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €84.80.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.64.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants. The company also provides a range of construction materials and tools stocked and supply services, as well as professional advice for various product ranges and lines of trade, including shell construction and roofing; interior fittings and facades; and civil engineering, and garden and landscape construction materials for construction, conversion, or refurbishment projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.