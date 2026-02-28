Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Up 114.4% in February

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 304,127 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the January 29th total of 141,869 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,553 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,553 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.8 days.

Eurofins Scient Stock Performance

Shares of ERFSF traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.76. 1,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. Eurofins Scient has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Eurofins Scient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Eurofins Scient to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eurofins Scient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.