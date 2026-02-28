AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.9199 and last traded at $36.91. Approximately 17,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $99.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.29.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

