AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 436.20 and last traded at GBX 433.80. 606,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,807,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427.20.

Several research firms recently commented on AJB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 625 to GBX 570 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Beaufort Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 520 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 528.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 445.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 492.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Peter Birch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 490 per share, for a total transaction of £19,600. 24.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

