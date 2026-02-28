Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Stock Price Up 43.2% – What’s Next?

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Free Report) shot up 43.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.6090.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj is a leading stainless steel producer headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. The company specializes in the production, processing and distribution of a full range of stainless steel products, including hot?rolled and cold?rolled coil, sheet, plate, bars, tubes and wires. With a focus on high?performance and corrosion?resistant steel grades, Outokumpu serves industries such as automotive, construction, energy, chemical processing and consumer goods, offering tailored solutions to meet demanding quality and environmental standards.

Founded in 1910 originally as a copper mining and smelting enterprise, Outokumpu transitioned into stainless steel production in the late 20th century, building on its metallurgical expertise to become one of the world’s foremost suppliers of stainless steel.

