Financial Analysis: Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) versus Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN)

Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN – Get Free Report) and Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Millennium Prime and Black Diamond Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Prime 0 0 0 0 0.00 Black Diamond Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Millennium Prime has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Prime N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Black Diamond Group $326.99 million 2.65 $18.72 million $0.38 33.16

This table compares Millennium Prime and Black Diamond Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Black Diamond Group has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Prime.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Prime and Black Diamond Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A Black Diamond Group 7.65% 10.20% 4.57%

Summary

Black Diamond Group beats Millennium Prime on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millennium Prime

Millennium Prime, Inc. develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc. was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, banking and health care facilities, high security modular buildings, custom manufactured modular facilities, blast resistant structures, SmartSpace interchangeable paneled units, and storage containers. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary rental items, products, and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management logistics services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides associated services, such as installation, transportation, dismantlement, and sale of used fleet assets. This segment primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. It also provides specialized field rentals to oil and gas industries. The company markets its rental assets, custom sales, and ancillary products and services through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace. Black Diamond Group Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

