Short Interest in Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Rises By 132.2%

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,781 shares, an increase of 132.2% from the January 29th total of 3,781 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Delphax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLPX remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Delphax Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Delphax Technologies Company Profile

Delphax Technologies, Inc is a provider of specialized imaging systems and equipment for the electronics and microelectronics industries. The company focuses on high-resolution imaging solutions used in printed circuit board (PCB) fabrication and advanced electronics production. By combining precision optics, inkjet dispensing, and photopolymer technologies, Delphax delivers film printing, pattern generation, and exposure platforms that address the stringent requirements of modern PCB and semiconductor assembly processes.

The company’s product lineup includes automated film deck printers, film inspection and handling systems, and additive photopolymer deposition (APD) units for three-dimensional imaging applications.

