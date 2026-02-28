Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $25.06. 2,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 24,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.57.

Get Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

About Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF

The Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Gold Backed Bond index. The fund tracks an index that provides broad exposure to USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds while using near term gold futures to potentially hedge inflation risk. GLDB was launched on May 17, 2021 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.