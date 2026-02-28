Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Up 72.3% in February

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 198,082 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the January 29th total of 114,990 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheer stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.34% of Cheer as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,605. Cheer has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cheer in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cheer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games.

