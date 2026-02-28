FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $4.56. FutureFuel shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 373,920 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FutureFuel in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FF

FutureFuel Price Performance

FutureFuel Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $189.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 299,924 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corporation (NYSE: FF) operates as a specialty chemicals and biofuels producer, combining industrial chemistry with renewable energy solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, it manufactures a diverse portfolio of chemical products that serve fiber and textile applications, agricultural markets, water treatment processes and industrial coatings. In parallel, the company produces biodiesel using vegetable oils and animal fats as feedstocks, supplying both wholesale fuel distributors and commercial users seeking lower-carbon fuel alternatives.

The company’s manufacturing hub is located in Decatur, Arkansas, on a site originally constructed as an ordnance plant during World War II.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.