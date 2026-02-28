Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUN. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.09.

Sunrun Stock Down 35.1%

Shares of RUN traded down $7.17 on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,384,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. Sunrun had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $155,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 864,946 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,038.80. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 163,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $3,268,687.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,578,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,498,955.25. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,520. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

