The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish commentary and takeaways that support valuation — Jim Cramer called SCHW a “steal,” arguing AI disruption is minimal for Schwab, which can underpin investor confidence. Jim Cramer on Charles Schwab

High-profile bullish commentary and takeaways that support valuation — Jim Cramer called SCHW a “steal,” arguing AI disruption is minimal for Schwab, which can underpin investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces note SCHW’s outperformance versus the financial services sector and highlight its strong fundamentals (recent quarter beat and FY2026 EPS outlook), which can support longer-term buying interest. SCHW Outperforming Analysis

Analyst/coverage pieces note SCHW’s outperformance versus the financial services sector and highlight its strong fundamentals (recent quarter beat and FY2026 EPS outlook), which can support longer-term buying interest. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat/others argue recent AI-driven selling in financials is overblown and Schwab is among names likely to withstand AI disruption — a narrative that can attract value-oriented buyers after declines. AI Panic Hits Wall Street

MarketBeat/others argue recent AI-driven selling in financials is overblown and Schwab is among names likely to withstand AI disruption — a narrative that can attract value-oriented buyers after declines. Neutral Sentiment: Local real-estate moves: Schwab has signed for space at 425 Market in San Francisco as it adjusts its Bay Area footprint — a corporate real-estate shift that is more operational/PR-related than a material financial event. Schwab Moves to 425 Market

Local real-estate moves: Schwab has signed for space at 425 Market in San Francisco as it adjusts its Bay Area footprint — a corporate real-estate shift that is more operational/PR-related than a material financial event. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/insider Dennis Howard disclosed a large sale (~27,903 shares) that reduced his holding substantially—such transactions can be read negatively by the market even if they’re for personal/liquidity reasons. Insider Sale Filing

Insider selling: Director/insider Dennis Howard disclosed a large sale (~27,903 shares) that reduced his holding substantially—such transactions can be read negatively by the market even if they’re for personal/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Retail caution: Schwab’s own commentary and CNBC coverage note a decline in bullishness among retail traders and fading AI optimism — weaker retail activity or sentiment can pressure trading volumes and sentiment-sensitive names. Retail Traders Grow More Cautious

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.5%

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,640. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 376,247 shares of company stock valued at $38,910,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $166.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

