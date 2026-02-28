Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 0.0%
NYSE NGVC opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $621.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.35.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.
The company’s core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.
