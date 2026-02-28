Trivium Point Advisory LLC Buys 214,965 Shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF $BKDV

Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BKDV – Free Report) by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,965 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF by 4,906.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 365,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 358,527 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF by 406.6% in the second quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 87,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 70,258 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

BKDV opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. The company has a market cap of $894.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.02. BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $31.23.

BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 61.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

The BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF (BKDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, focusing on value companies of any market-cap globally. The fund seeks capital growth through a bottom-up investment approach, prioritizing intrinsic value, strong fundamentals, and positive momentum BKDV was launched on Nov 1, 2024 and is issued by BNY Mellon.

