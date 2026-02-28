Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires Shares of 42,412 Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,412 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,000. Shopify accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $120.73 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.63.

Key Headlines Impacting Shopify

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.