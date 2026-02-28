Trivium Point Advisory LLC Buys 46,533 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF $BYLD

Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,533 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 153.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 348,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 210,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $427,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BYLD opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a market cap of $312.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

