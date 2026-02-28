Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 134.4% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 5,588 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.60, for a total value of $2,585,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,848,144.80. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.57, for a total transaction of $380,232.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,554.83. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,936 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,991. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $461.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.67 and a 200-day moving average of $416.71. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $479.37.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Melius Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $505.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $513.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.67.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Featured Articles

