Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 2,515 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Trivium Point Advisory LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore dropped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE HD opened at $380.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.00. The stock has a market cap of $379.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

