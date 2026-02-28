Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Major Shareholder Mike Zoi Sells 9,362 Shares

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mike Zoi sold 9,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $33,515.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,408,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,338.10. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mike Zoi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, Mike Zoi sold 9,603 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $35,627.13.

On Thursday, February 26th, Mike Zoi sold 5,059 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $17,807.68.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Mike Zoi sold 8,960 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $32,435.20.

On Monday, February 23rd, Mike Zoi sold 48,909 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $175,583.31.

On Friday, February 20th, Mike Zoi sold 4,959 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $16,315.11.

Motorsport Games Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.76. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Motorsport Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Motorsport Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Motorsport Games to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games, Inc is a publicly traded developer and publisher of interactive motorsport entertainment, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company specializes in creating officially licensed racing simulation titles and managing associated esports competitions. By focusing exclusively on the motorsport genre, Motorsport Games aims to deliver authentic digital experiences that mirror the rules, tracks and vehicles of real-world racing series.

The company’s core activities include the development of video games under licenses from major sanctioning bodies such as NASCAR, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

