Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Price

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.58.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.89. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $79.18 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $376.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 97.97% and a net margin of 16.55%.The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 964.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 184.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

