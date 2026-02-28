NCR Atleos’ (NATL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NATL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE NATL traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,182,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.97. NCR Atleos has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 89.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in NCR Atleos during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Atleos by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in NCR Atleos by 1,327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in NCR Atleos in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

