NCR Atleos’ (NATL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NATL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.
NCR Atleos Price Performance
NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 89.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Trading of NCR Atleos
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in NCR Atleos during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Atleos by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in NCR Atleos by 1,327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in NCR Atleos in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.
More NCR Atleos News
Here are the key news stories impacting NCR Atleos this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brink’s agreed to acquire NCR Atleos in a cash?and?stock transaction valued at about $6.6 billion, adding 78,000 ATMs and significantly expanding Brink’s scale — a clear strategic exit and premium for NATL shareholders. Brinks to acquire NCR Atleos for $6.6 billion
- Positive Sentiment: NCR Atleos reported Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates (EPS $1.49 vs. $1.22 consensus) and highlighted strong cash generation and adjusted free cash flow, supporting valuation and deal leverage arguments. NATL Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst guidance shows upside: Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating but raised its price target to $50.40, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson also reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $50 price target (cut from $60) — still above the current price but reflecting some analyst conservatism on deal or integration risk. Benzinga / Finviz
- Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary and coverage pieces (surveys / snapshots) are helping liquidity and attention around the name, but they are informational rather than catalytic. Head to Head Survey
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder law firms (Monteverde & Associates, Ademi LLP, Halper Sadeh) have announced investigations into whether NATL shareholders are receiving a fair price in the Brink’s transaction; litigation risk could delay closing, increase costs or pressure deal terms. PR Newswire – Monteverde PR Newswire – Ademi BusinessWire – Halper Sadeh
NCR Atleos Company Profile
NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.
